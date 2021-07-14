Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, is counting millions in losses after a fire engulfed one of his houses in upmarket Runda Estate.

In a statement, Mutahi who is a renowned Jubilee Government apologist revealed that the fire started at around 1.45 am on Wednesday.

He further disclosed that he had lived in the house for the past 27 years and that it was alarming that the incident occurred hours after he had made a video analysing Kiambaa violence of 2008, where Deputy President William Ruto ordered Kalenjin goons to burn a church where 35 women and children were barbecued inside a church in Kiambaa Eldoret.

“My house in Runda for 27 years went on fire at 1:45 a.m. Itumbi, you told the Hustlers at 2:01 a.m. About 16 minutes later. That is after I talked about the Kiambaa violence of 2008 on 5th Estate,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

Itumbi, who is a self-proclaimed ‘Hustler Nation Spokesman’ reported the incident 16 minutes after it started and this means he was very aware of what was happening.

It is not clear whether police will interrogate Itumbi over the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST