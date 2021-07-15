Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – As renowned Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi comes to terms with yesterday’s unfortunate incident in which a mysterious fire razed down his posh house in Runda which he has lived in for 27 years, his employee has come out to reveal some unknown details about the inferno

According to the worker, Ngunyi’s family was at home when the inferno started past midnight.

He noted that police were alerted and raised an alarm with the fire brigade who arrived late.

He remarked that the Ngunyi family was not hurt but nothing was saved in the inferno.

“The family was around when the fire started past midnight but no one was hurt. Nothing was saved because the fire engines delayed,” he stated.

Runda Police confirmed that they were called at 2 am and responded immediately. They also informed the fire brigade who arrived at the scene and battled the fire until 4 am.

According to the officers, the family first noticed smoke billowing from the ceiling as it moved fast to other areas of the expansive home.

So far, the cause of the fire has not been established, but Kenya Power was at the scene to collect samples for forensic analysis at the government’s chemist.

Deputy President William Ruto’s spin doctor Dennis Itumbi was the first to inform Kenyans about the inferno.

