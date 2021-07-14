Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, is counting millions in losses after one of his houses in Runda went up in flames on Wednesday night.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Mutahi Ngunyi revealed that his Runda house for 27 years went up in flames after talking about the Kiambaa violence of 2008 on the 5th estate.

“My FREN @OleItumbiMY house in Runda for 27 years WENT on FIRE at 1.45 am. You TOLD the Hustlers at 2.01 am. About 16 minutes LATER.

“That is after I talked about KIAMBAA violence of 2008 on the 5th Estate. Here is a BETTER picture than the one you POSTED. Enjoy,” Mutahi wrote.

But Dennis Itumbi, who was the first to inform Kenyans about the fire, said Mutahi was drunk like a skunk when fire gutted his house.

He said Mutahi was ‘miserably drunk’ by the time of the accident and he was sleeping inside his car when the accident happened.

“Asante for the Retweets. You have helped Mutahi Ngunyi get responses from all nearby Fire Engines.

“First responders say, he is “Miserably drunk” and he is sleeping in his car,” Itumbi wrote but he later deleted it.

