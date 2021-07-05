Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga made a very big blunder when he said he will jail all corrupt individuals when he wins the presidency in 2022.

Raila, who spoke in Mombasa on Saturday, said his first task if elected President of Kenya will be to jail corrupt people led by Deputy President William Ruto.

The former Premier questioned the source of money Ruto donates every week in church harambees and other social functions.

“Where does he get the millions from? No one questions where this money is from.

“These are thieves who should be in Shimo la Tewa but they are walking all over in helicopters… when we get in government, we will jail all these people,” Raila said

Commenting about Raila’s statement, Ngunyi stated that corruption is part and parcel of the Kenyans lifestyle and the message Raila Odinga was relaying is dangerous for his 2022 presidential bid.

“Some of these individuals are the people calling the shots around the President, and Raila Odinga is scaring them away,” Ngunyi said.

”In his strategy, he has done almost everything, but the segment of the cartels have never embraced Raila Odinga.

“This is because of the fear that should he become President, he is likely to introduce radical changes,” he added.

