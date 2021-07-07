Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Controversial political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has weighed in on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s assertion that he will jail Deputy President William Ruto over corruption when he captures power in 2022.

According to Ngunyi, Raila is making a very big mistake by prioritizing the war on graft, noting that corruption is part and parcel of Kenyans’ lifestyle and Raila’s message is very dangerous and might affect his 2022 presidential ambitions.

”If there is one thing that Raila Odinga has not done is to win the support of the deep state, and the cartels of this country, basically the rich guys.”

”Some of these individuals are the people calling the shots around the president and Raila Odinga is scaring them away.”

”In his strategy, he has done almost everything, but the segment of the cartels have never embraced Raila Odinga.”

“This is because of the fear that should he become President, he is likely to introduce radical changes,” Ngunyi stated.

He urged Raila to emulate the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli and also to take some notes from Ruto himself if he wants to become president.

”I advise him to do what Magufuli did, camouflage.”

“Very few people thought that he would be one of the biggest fighters of Corruption.”

“He clicked well with everybody, but once he became the President, his true colors started exhibiting,” he clarified.

