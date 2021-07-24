Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 24, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed his preferred Presidential candidate in 2022 between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

As it is turning out, the 2022 presidential election is a two-horse between Raila and Ruto.

Though Raila Odinga is yet to declare his bid, his close lieutenants’ say Baba is actively in the race and it is just a matter of time before he announces his bid.

In a social media post on Saturday morning, Mutahi said if elections were to be held today, he will automatically vote for Raila.

Mutahi said he is voting Raila since he is the only person who can revive and improve Kenya’s economy.

Mutahi also said Raila has big plans and ambitions for the development of the country Kenya.

“Dear Kikuyus: If ELECTIONS are held TODAY, I will VOTE Raila. And if I am WRONG, I do not CHOOSE to be RIGHT. One man with GOD is in the MAJORITY. Let’s MEET in the FUTURE,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST