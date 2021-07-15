Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, maybe regretting why he irked President Uhuru Kenyatta to drop him as Senate Majority Leader.

This is after it emerged that things have not gone well for him ever since he was ousted from the Senate leadership and losing the perks that came with the office.

This was revealed by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot yesterday when he disclosed the dire financial situation of Murkomen, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s, right-hand man.

While contributing on the floor of the House on how Kenya can generate more revenue by casting the net wider, Cheruiyot, albeit jokingly, took a swipe at Murkomen’s financial status, claiming that the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator is dead broke.

“Many Kenyans do not know that even if you make a simple tweet…my friend Murkomen here is good at that…he doesn’t know that as he tweets for fun, he is generating business for other people elsewhere, and he never gets paid for it.”

“Mr. Speaker, I did not want to add that because he is my friend…I know that he is currently very broke…yet he is making millions for other people elsewhere.”

“That’s why we are talking about bottom-up economics because we need to teach hustlers like him how to make money,” Cheruiyot quipped.

Murkomen was ousted as the Senate majority leader on May 11, 2020, over his association with Ruto.

