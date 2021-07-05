Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has revealed that Deputy President William Ruto will live to regret why he decided to undermine his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, in the Mt Kenya region.

Since 2018, Ruto has been crisscrossing Mt Kenya and according to Murathe, he poisoned residents against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership.

Murathe, who was speaking to one of the local publications, said Jubilee Party is planning to clean its house by kicking out all Tanga Tanga sympathizers from Mt Kenya from the ruling outfit.

Murathe, who is also a former Gatanga MP, said after kicking out Ruto’s sympathizers, the next phase will be ‘to chase them out and introduce new partners’.

He concluded by saying the Mt Kenya region has over 6 million votes and must be controlled by a person whom the President trusts.

‘Mt Kenya is one of our strongholds and we are now getting to a point of introduction of our partners there.

“We cannot allow an outsider to control our ancestral home,” Murathe noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST