Monday, July 26, 2021 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has called for the resignation of Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe and Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

This follows the numerous losses that Jubilee has suffered lately with the recent one being in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kiambaa ‘bedroom’ where it lost to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

In a statement, Kinyanjui asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to get rid of the two for being a liability to Jubilee and his presidency.

He insisted that their days in Jubilee leadership are gone and if they had the interest of the party at heart, they should have resigned a long time ago.

“Tuju and Murathe days are gone and this is not personal, it is what it is. If they love the party, they should have resigned long ago,” said Lee.

According to the Jubilee governor, many people have lost confidence in the party’s leadership and it’s time for new leadership within the ruling party.

Lee said that the recent by-election losses in the party’s strongholds are worrying as the 2022 general elections approach.

“We have lost confidence in the leadership and something is being done behind the scenes… I am one of the leaders pushing for new blood,” said the Governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST