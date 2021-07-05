Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 July 2021 – Famous comedian, Mulamwah, has stunned his fans after revealing how much he pays for house rent.

While his fellow celebrities spend a lot of money on lavish apartments, Mulamwah lives in a one-bedroomed house in Kinoo where he pays a monthly rent of Sh 9,000.

The comedian has been landing lucrative deals with major companies among them Kenya Cane but despite making some good money from the deals, he prefers to live within his means.

A fan asked him how much he pays for rent and he proudly said that he pays Sh 9,000 and even posted a photo of the receipt.

He further offered more advice to his fans on how to save money.

He advised his fans to live within their means and avoid loans, besides investing wisely.

Mulamwah recently made a wise investment by buying his first parcel of land in Kitale.

