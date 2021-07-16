Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga not to vie for presidency in 2022 for the sake of National Super Alliance (NASA) unity.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Mudavadi said Raila should not vie for the top seat in 2022 because of the agreement they made as NASA partners in 2022.

The former Deputy Prime Minister claimed that together with other NASA leaders, they had agreed in 2017 that whoever will be endorsed as a presidential candidate should support another candidate in 2022.

“We had agreed that in 2022, Raila Odinga should support another NASA presidential candidate,” Mudavadi stated.

He concluded by urging the former Premier to consider stepping down and support other NASA candidates who have declared their presidential bid.

Mudavadi and Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka have declared their presidential bids in 2022.

The confusion and chest-thumping among NASA leaders is advantageous to Deputy President William Ruto, who is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST