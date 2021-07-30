Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said he is not scared by the decision of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to accompany President Uhuru Kenyatta during his tour of Western Kenya next week.

Raila and ODM top honchos are among senior dignitaries who will accompany the Head of State during his visit to Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, and Kakamega counties.

The western region is perceived to be Musalia Mudavadi’s bedroom and some area leaders have said they will boycott the tour if Mudavadi is not the one who will accompany the President.

But speaking on Friday, Mudavadi said he is not losing sleep over those who will accompany the President to Western Kenya.

Mudavadi said he is not opposed to Raila Odinga coming with the President like the previous Ukambani tour, where he was present despite being the political bedroom for Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.

He said Raila Odinga, like the rest of Kenyans, is free to visit any region.

“I have no problem about who comes to the western region. We are also at liberty to visit their regions as long as they fall within the country.

“I am not scared about opponents making political gains from the tour,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST