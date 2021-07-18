Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 18, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has dissociated himself with President Uhuru Kenyatta, a day after Deputy President, William Ruto’s UDA trounced Jubilee in Kiambaa.

Speaking in Nyeri yesterday, Mudavadi refuted claims that he is being groomed by Uhuru for the 2022 succession game plan.

He denied claims that he is Uhuru’s project for 2022 and accused his competitors of trying to link him with the failures of the Jubilee administration.

In a thinly veiled attack against Raila, Mudavadi said those linking him to the Jubilee administration were already in bed with the government.

He defended himself saying save for national days, where he attends events on the invitation of the president, he has never taken part in government activities.

“I am a man of myself, seeking the mandate of Kenyans to be their president.”

“We know those who have been part of the Jubilee government and even accompanied the president in his development project tours,” he said.

He said those behind the “Uhuru project” narrative are only scared of the unfolding political landscape where Kenyans are now more informed and able to choose a leader based on past development record.

“How can you be a ‘project’ of someone who you don’t associate or share the running of the government with?”

“Have you seen President Kenyatta campaigning for me or insinuating that he wants me to succeed him?”

“We must respect each other and sell our manifestos to Kenyans and stop advancing propaganda,” said Mudavadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST