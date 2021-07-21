Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift all Covid-19 restrictions by August 2021 to open the economy fully.

Since March 20, 2020, the country has been operating at half capacity due to restrictions put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19

In a statement on Tuesday, OKA leaders led by Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and KANU chairman Gideon Moi, called on the government to address certain issues including economic safeguards that will help revive the economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We also call on the government to reintroduce the earlier economic safeguards that include a review of the tax regime to stimulate the economy.

“To this end, we know that corruption is stifling economic revival. We, therefore, called upon the government to intensify its fight against corruption,” Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said on behalf of the alliance.

Covid-19 cases have continued to steadily rise in the past couple of days, with Nairobi County leading in infection rate.

As of yesterday, 618 new Covid-19 infections were recorded bringing the country’s caseload to 193,807.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 11.2% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,064,700.

The Kenyan DAILY POST