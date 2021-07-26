Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has warned Kenyans never to adopt Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model, which he termed as dangerous.

Speaking in Nyandarua County, Mudavadi advised Kenyans to be careful with the economic suggestions being proposed by Ruto and reject him for their own good.

He warned that Ruto’s bottom-up economy suggestion is a dangerous one that will leave Kenyans poor if adopted through the election of the DP.

According to him, Ruto’s model seeks to take away everything and leave the public empty-handed.

“Don’t be cheated by semantics and empty promises, bottom-up means gobbling up everything,” Mudavadi stated.

But in defense, Ruto argued that the proposed strategy will make life even better for Kenyans, by putting money in the hands of the ordinary Kenyans and thinning the gap between the rich and the poor and boosting equality.

The Kenyan DAILY POST