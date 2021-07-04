Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for allowing the introduction of a 16 percent tax on cooking gas.

From July 1, households across the country have been paying an additional Sh150 more for the 6kg cooking gas cylinder following the introduction of the 16 percent value-added tax on the commodity, adding to the pain of costly life.

The tax came into effect on July 1 after Uhuru signed the Finance Act 2021.

Mudavadi questioned the decision saying, that it was painful to tax Kenyans on the most basic commodities such as cooking gas and food items.

Mudavadi, who was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja and a host of MPs and MCAs, said the move might result in environmental degradation.

“The gas tax is following the woman up to her kitchen; what do you expect her to do, she will cut trees to get firewood or charcoal,” he said.

Mudavadi promised to reduce tax, end corruption, and reduce national debt if elected President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST