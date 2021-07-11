Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, for calling for a revival of the National Super Alliance (NASA).

Uhuru and Raila have been calling former NASA principals to come together and revive the moribund outfit that went underground in 2018.

NASA principals include Raila, Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya supremo, Moses Wetangula.

But speaking at a church service in Nairobi on Sunday, Mudavadi said he sees no possibility of him together with other NASA Chiefs working together with Raila Odinga again in 2022, adding that the coalition had already served its purposes, and any attempt to revive it will be futile.

“I want to tell those pushing for NASA revival that the coalition is as good as dead.

“Long gone are the days when we used to sing NASA HAO because tumensawa,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi maintained that he will use the ANC party to vie for presidency in 2022 and asked Kenyans to support his bid.

