Tuesday, 06 July 2021 – There was drama in Ngong after a middle-aged man suspected to be a thief hanged dangerously on an electric power line to avoid being beaten by a mob that was baying for his blood.

According to online reports, the man snatched a phone from one of the passers-by and when he attempted to flee, he was cornered by a mob after the victim raised the alarm.

Fearing for his life, the young man had no other option but to climb on an electric pole and hang on the electric cables to avoid being killed.

An eyewitness revealed that the suspect came down after confirming that a police officer had arrived at the scene.

He was arrested and taken to a nearby police station.

Here’s a video of the dramatic incident.

