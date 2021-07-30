Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – There was drama in a funeral after a ‘dead’ man was seen breathing when mourners opened the coffin to view the body.

The bizarre incident happened as mourners gathered around to pay their last respect to the deceased man.

Video shared on social media shows mourners gathered around the open coffin as a woman cries and touches the “corpse”.

After mourners realized that the body was moving, they called an ambulance and took to the body to a nearby hospital for doctors to check whether the man who was pronounced dead was alive.

At the hospital, doctors confirmed the man was still alive.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.