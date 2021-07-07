Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Kenyans across the country are witnessing rising robbery incidents involving motorbike riding thugs who ambush unsuspecting passersby.

The notorious thugs are so daring that they are even stealing from police officers manning traffic on busy roundabouts, as seen in a viral clip that has been trending for the better part of today.

Just to show you how insecurity has become a menace in the country, a lady has shared CCTV footage showing the moment she was ambushed by two thugs riding on a numberless motorbike.

The middle-aged thugs were positioned on a busy road monitoring her movements before they struck.

They snatched her phone and fled, leaving her perplexed.

Check out the video.

