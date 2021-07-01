Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has landed himself in trouble yet again for attacking ODM Party leader Raila Odinga.

In his usual manner, Kuria accused Raila of championing impunity using borrowed powers.

Using a section of headlines from two of Kenya’s leading newspapers that both had the ODM party leader’s name making the headlines, Kuria wondered how the situation would be if Odinga was the one in power.

“If Raila Odinga behaves with such impunity from power he has borrowed or rented from Uhuru Kenyatta, what about if he was in power himself #BrotherhoodofDespots,” Kuria wrote.

However, Kenyans were quick to read through his lies, with some labeling Kuria as the godfather of impunity as captured below.

“And what about you? You disrespect and insult everyone. You harassed and insulted a woman parliamentary candidate in Juja by-election.

“What pray, would become of you, women, were you to be in a higher authority,” Jane Kinuthia responded to Kuria’s attack.

“You remember one time in parliament you advocated for more tear gas on hustlers simply because of electoral injustice and your nebuchadnezzar saying how NASA is a militia? It’s your turn now,” wrote Sultan Adema.

