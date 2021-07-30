Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – Nyandarua county residents have warned Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, against setting foot in the County after he abused Governor Francis Kimemia and Kipipiri MP, Amos Kimunya.

On Sunday, Kuria, who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to several meetings in Nyandarua, abused Kimemia and Kimunya terming them as dogs and useless leaders.

In reaction to the insults, the residents stormed Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party offices in Olkalou and discolored them with red graffiti.

Led by Jubilee Party diehard Councilor Njohi, they warned Kuria against disrespecting their leaders.

“We’re so disturbed by the utterances made by Moses Kuria against our Governor Kimemia and President Uhuru.

“Kuria insulted our leaders calling them dogs.

“The Deputy President who was present at the function didn’t stop him.

“We call upon Moses Kuria to make an apology and next time he’ll be visiting Nyandarua Kuria should come with clean hands,” said Njohi

