Friday, July 16, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed that he was the first politician to meet Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, who was defeated by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku in yesterday by-election in Kiambaa.

Kuria, who was speaking to the press after Njuguna was declared the winner of the high-stakes by-election, said Njama approached Deputy President William Ruto alongside the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

He was looking for an opportunity to represent UDA for the Kiambaa Parliamentary by-elections.

But after 12 days, Njama approached Moses Kuria and told him that he has already found a new home that will easily enable him to win the seat.

“It is actually very disappointing to reveal this concerning Kariri Njama.

“The man approached me immediately after meeting DP Ruto. And he said he was planning to join Jubilee because it had more potential since it was a Government Political Party,” Kuria said.

“I had no option but to ask my team to look for a person who would represent our UDA.

“And luckily we came across Kawanjiku, who has made us proud.

“I told Karanja he will lose, but he insisted that he will make it.”Kuria added.

