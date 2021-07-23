Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 23, 2021 – Peoples Empowerment Party has fired Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria within its ranks even after giving the party its first MP in Juja by the name George Koimburi.

This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto and his troops also face an uncertain future in UDA with party owners having lodged a suit to take the party from the DP.

The internal wrangles in PEP and UDA began after the Kiambaa by-election in which UDA trounced Jubilee in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s own ‘bedroom’.

The wrangles could now derail Ruto’s presidential campaigns.

Even after his ouster, Kuria, who has been the PEP party boss, has refused to join UDA and instead begun registering a new political outfit called Chama Cha Kazi.

There are speculations that PEP is set to be taken over by a presidential candidate from Western Kenya.

However, the party officially has denied the claims.

PEP national chairman Watson Simiyu admitted that they had fallen out with Kuria over fundamental issues but said a critical meeting had been set for Monday.

“We had issues after the Juja and Gaturi by-elections which we are trying to sort out.”

“We have a meeting on Monday which we have invited him to attend to try to iron out the problem,” Simiyu stated.

Sources said things fell apart when Kuria insisted on being allocated majority slots in the National Executive Committee, request officials rejected.

It has also emerged that Kuria fell out with PEP’s top brass over disagreements on how to re-brand the outfit and after he raised concerns of a planned takeover by a presidential candidate from Western.

Kuria wanted PEP to change its name to CCK and its slogan aligned to the Ruto’s Hustler Nation spirit.

But according to insiders, Kuria had also allegedly pointed out that some UDA operatives wanted to frustrate him in PEP to force him to join Ruto’s party.

He has maintained that he will not join UDA although he has declared his unequivocal support for the DP’s 2022 presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST