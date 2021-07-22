Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Moses Kuria, who is also the Gatundu South Member of Parliament, has won big after a court ruling in his favour.

On Thursday, Milimani Chief Magistrate, Martha Mutuku, acquitted the controversial MP over the assault charges that had been levelled against him sometimes back.

This is after the complainant Joyce Wanja Gacie withdrew the case against him.

“I allow the request by the complainant and withdraw the charges against the accused MP Kuria under section 204 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CPC) and order the cash he deposited in court be refunded,” Mutuku said.

“I have not been forced or coerced in any way by the accused (MP Moses Kuria) to have me withdraw the matter,” Wanja told the court.

Moses Kuria is reported to have assaulted Joyce Wanja alias Wagichungumwa at Royal Media Services Studios where the two met to discuss the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Wanja, an activist, who works as a media commentator claimed that the Gatundu South MP descended on her with kicks and blows while she was in her line of duty preparing to go on air for the Inooro TV Kirîrîmbi show.

The Kenyan DAILY POST