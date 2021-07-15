Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has instructed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) youths to flush out any Jubilee Party MP who will try to get inside a polling station in the Kiambaa constituency.

In a Facebook message, after Leader of Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya, was roughed at Kimuga Polling Station, Kuria warned those Jubilee leaders who are planning to bribe voters should be ready for consequences.

“Amos Kimunya, Dennis Waweru, Sabina Chege, Jude Njomo. We have been asked as politicians to keep off the polling Centres. IEBC and Police are unable to remove you. Get out of polling Centres or do not blame me,” Kuria stated.

Kimunya was roughed up at a polling station with youth demanding that he must leave the polling center.

“Jeshi ya KiambaaStyle ni hiyo hiyo Ukiona hao Jubilee MPs kwa vituo.

“Ukiona hao machiefs kwa vituo Do what we do best Nyinyi ni watu wa nguvu,” Kuria wrote.

