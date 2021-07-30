Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 July 2021 – DJ Crème has confirmed that he has parted ways with his wife Denise.

Speaking in an interview with a local site, Crème said he was currently alone after his wife took their two children and left.

She left their matrimonial home in Kericho where they have been living since last year and came back to Nairobi.

“I don’t really want to talk about this but what I can tell you is that at the moment I am alone. My wife took the kids so I’m living one day at a time. You know as a man you just have to deal with life,” Crème said.

“I am here (Kericho) where I am building a club and a restaurant…But I am easy, haina pressure. Every good thing comes to an end”, he added.

Rumours of Crème’s flopped marriage surfaced online on Wednesday evening after he posted a cryptic message suggesting that he was nursing a heartbreak.

“Marriage is a scam. Don’t let anybody lie to you!” he posted.

Crème’s flopped marriage has caused a lot of reactions on social media.

Aoko Otieno claims that Creme was dumped by his wife after he went broke.

“DJ Creme de la Creme’s wife has ostensibly taken the kids and left him after the DJ relocated to Kericho following Covid necessitated financial adjustments. Creme analia huko Insta. Daddy Owen suffered same fate. Nairobi fair weather wives. Sota ujue ulikuwa na bibi ama mwewe,” she posted.

