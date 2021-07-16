Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – The late killer cop, Caroline Kangogo, wanted her husband dead.

This is according to her detailed suicide note that was found saved in her phone.

According to the suicide note, the deceased reiterated that she wanted to murder her husband, a senior police officer attached to the Maritime Police Unit in Mombasa.

The two sired two children, aged 8 and 11.

Reports indicated that Kangogo threatened her husband that he would suffer the same fate as her victims Peter Ndwiga and Constable John Ogweno, whom she shot dead at close range.

Detectives at the crime scene noted that Kangogo reportedly wrote that she would have assassinated the husband had he been in Nairobi, but (un)fortunately, he was far away.

Traveling to Mombasa was hectic and needed more stealth and cover and the marine unit was also heavily guarded and entry would have proven tedious.

Kangogo, who had been on the run for nearly 2 weeks for killing Ndwiga and Ogweno, allegedly committed suicide yesterday at her parents’ home in Elgeyo Marakwet

