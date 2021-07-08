Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Allan Chesang was among the masterminds of a Sh 180 Million fake laptop tender that was planned at Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

Chesang and his friends at the Office of the Deputy President lured a city businessman into signing a fake laptops deal at Harambee House Annex, in the disguise of being supplied to the Ministry of Devolution.

While collecting the laptops, Chesang came with a police escort driving Range Rover with Parliament and Deputy President Office’s tickets.

In total, the businessman lost over Sh 181 Million.

Chesang used the money to open a popular entertainment joint in Thika called Club Garage.

He is also planning to vie for a Senatorial seat next year.

He has also been spotted with politicians close to Deputy President William Ruto such as Oscar Sudi and Caleb Kositany.

Although he is barely 31, he exchanges top-of-the-range vehicles like clothes as seen in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.