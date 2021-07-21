Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 July 2021 – Diamond Platnumz is in South Africa to visit his ex-wife Zari Hassan and their two kids.

Last night, he shared a video alighting from a private jet and said that he was longing to see his children – Tiffah and Nillan.

“Touched down safely in South Africa. I can’t wait to see my angels,” he wrote.

His visit comes just a week after his daughter Tiffah was filmed crying, asking her mother to take her to Tanzania.

“I want to go to Tanzania,” Tiffah was filmed begging Zari amid sobs.

This could have prompted Diamond’s visit to South Africa to honour his daughter’s request.

He shared a video leaving Tanzania aboard the private jet and another video after landing.

Check this out.

