Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – A multi-agency team has been formed to hunt for thugs who disarmed two police officers and stormed into Equity Bank Matuu Branch, where they stole some unknown amount of money.

Detectives believe that the robbery incident was masterminded by a former GSU officer.

The rogue GSU officer was reportedly dismissed from the service in Mombasa due to misconduct and has been involved in a spate of robberies in Matuu.

He was in constant communication with the gang of 5 that robbed the bank.

So far, detectives have arrested a Boda Boda operator who ferried two of the gang members from Matuu where the robbery incident took place to Kimangu Market, about 9 kilometers from the bank.

Police will use the information gathered from the Boda Boda operator to hunt for the gang.

Another Boda Boda operator who ferried the rest of the gang members has gone into hiding.

According to detectives, the gang was last seen in Kithimani while asking for directions to Tala.

Detectives were quickly dispatched to the area after getting a tip-off from the public but they failed to locate them.

The amount of money that was stolen from the bank has not been revealed.

However, five customers who were in the banking hall during the robbery incident were ambushed and a total of Sh 270, 860 stolen from them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.