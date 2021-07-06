Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has angered his followers after details emerged that he is printing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) T-shirts in Dubai instead of Kenya to promote local businesses.

According to revered blogger, Robert Alai, DP Ruto has given a Dubai firm a contract to print UDA branded T-shirts as he prepares to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, in 2022.

DP Ruto has always been adamant that he aims to promote the businesses of Kenyans earning low incomes which he refers to as “hustlers”.

He has always stated that his government will focus on low-income earners in the country who are the majority in Kenya.

The majority of Kenyans expected UDA T-Shirts to be printed in Kenya as a show of goodwill to the ‘hustlers’.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans especially ‘hustlers’

“Had they distributed these t-shirts among 20hustlers in the branding industry, how many families would get unga??HYPOCRITES!,’ William Chesa stated.

“So no hustler in this country can print T-shirts? They only deserve wheelbarrows?,”’ Matsobila wrote.

“The hustlers in Dubai and USA are given printing contracts worth millions while the hustlers in Kenya are given 2000/= wheelbarrows. Mko na shida,”Ciru wa Kamukunji wrote.

“haha 🤣🤣 and the entire team tanga tanga movement are talking about the economy yet they’re growing up the economy of foreign nations kweli wajinga waliisha Kenya,” Evis Korir

“Bottom-up approach is overworking… Wanainua mama mboga na mtu wa boda wa Dubai anyway UDA kazi ni kazi,” Isaac Okuku.

