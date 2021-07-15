Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has expressed confidence that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates will clinch both the Kiambaa and Muguga by-elections.

In Kiambaa, UDA candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku is facing off with Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama.

In Muguga, Kamau Thumbi is flying the UDA ticket while Mung’ara Joseph Githinji is vying on the ruling party.

Commenting about the by-election, Omanga, who is one of the loyal supporters of Deputy President William Ruto, said it is evident that Jubilee Party has panicked in Kiambaa.

She said Uhuru and his minions will start singing the UDA tune after being taught a lesson in Kiambaa and Muguga.

“You’ve already seen the panic and trembling of our competitors,” she claimed.

She further alleged that by the end of the mini polls, their competitors will have bowed before UDA.

“By the end of the day watakuwa wanaitika UDA ikikohoa,” she predicted.

