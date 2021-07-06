Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has responded to Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli’s call for the postponement of the 2022 presidential election to cater for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum.

Speaking to NTV, Atwoli stated that although the constitution is the pre-eminent guiding legal document in the country, there are things that can happen which are beyond the constitution.

He argued that politicians opposed to the BBI push, especially those from his backyard, do not stand a chance of winning any political seats should the elections be held before the BBI.

“So when I hear stupid politicians, and I can call them stupid, say elections cannot be postponed, they are people who do not know what they are talking about,” Atwoli said.

In response, Omanga, who is among the politicians opposed to the postponement of 2022 elections, lashed at the septuagenarian, saying BBI will die on 20th August 2020 when the Court of Appeal will be making the ruling on the legality of the document.

“Atwoli is obsessed with the desire to postpone the 2022 elections. Of course, this is in retaliation to the sudden death of BBI whose burial is on August 20, at the CoA.

“Whoever is close to him, please tell him in a language he understands that 09.08.2022 is the date. Alaaaar,” Omanga tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST