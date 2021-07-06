Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Jubilee Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is nursing political bruises after netizens tore her apart for defending Deputy President William Ruto over corruption claims.

Omanga jumped to Ruto’s defense after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga promised to jail the DP over corruption cases if he wins the presidency in the next year’s polls.

She claimed that Raila was among the leaders who were involved in the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal adding they have bales of scandals touching on the ODM leader which they can unveil.

“About jailing corrupt public servants, it’s all hot air from Raila Odinga.”

“He has spent his entire handshake life caressing, dining, and wining with Covid-19 Millionaires and Afya House thieves.”

“We are not fools. Na Kazi Kwa Vijana je? Tuko na bale yake ya scandals, tutaifungua akitaka.” Omanga posted.

Omanga’s sentiment sparked mixed reactions from Netizens who trooped to social media to condemn her choice of words while addressing her elders.

“Fake mama miradi are you struggling to tell us that when Baba said he will deal with the Corrupt then he was directly attacking Ruto and his team because according to you they are the Corrupt? Secondly what is Ruto’s plan on slaying Corruption?” One user started

“Ask your boss to explain to us what happened to 7 billion Kimwarer and Arror dam scandal.”

“Nyar Kisíì explain to me the state of the Historic Kimariny stadium. Get a life because very soon you will be explaining how you normally receive a thousand messages,” another user added.

“Whoever got you nominated made a big mistake, what have you done for the people of this country, zero. No difference between you two,” another user wondered.

“Madam mradi as you call yourself, respect your elders.”

“Raila Odinga is not your father’s age mate please respect him or else you will be cursed by the elders.”

“You better play with Raila daughters but not him, take my advice or else you will regret later,” another user advised.

