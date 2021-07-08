Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has dismissed claims that Deputy President William Ruto is printing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) branded T-shirts in Dubai.

On Monday, revered blogger and social media consultant, Robert Alai, claimed that Ruto is printing UDA T-shirts in Dubai instead of offering local ‘hustlers’ that job.

However, in a response on Thursday, Omanga, a close ally of DP Ruto, termed Alai’s claims as propaganda by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) sycophants of inciting the ‘hustlers’.

”Well, propaganda by ODM over where UDA is printing its merchandise was expected, especially after being wounded by BBI’s demise.

“But they’re unlucky because not a single nitwit can listen to their desperate attempts to incite hustlers against themselves.

“An exercise in futility!” Omanga tweeted.

However, Omanga didn’t reveal where the T-shirts are being printed and who is printing them to calm the ‘hustlers’ who are very angry with the DP for shortchanging them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST