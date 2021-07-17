Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 17, 2021 – Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has offered to help bring up the late Caroline Kangogo’s two children aged 8 and 11 after their mother shot herself dead yesterday.

In a statement, Sonko urged the late Corporal Kangogo’s family to let him be the children’s guardian.

The two children currently live with their father, an officer in the Maritime Police Unit in Mombasa.

The family’s lawyer had earlier on stated that two minors had been in Kangogo’s custody until Monday, July 12, when they were handed over to their father.

“My special request to her innocent family in Elgeyo Marakwet – Kindly allow me to take in the kids if you will find it difficult to raise them or provide their basic needs and education.

“I will stay and take care of them, ensure that they are educated as they are a blessing from God,” Sonko urged.

In her alleged suicide note, the police officer noted that she wanted to assassinate the husband who reportedly mistreated her and left her for another woman.

Kangogo narrated that she travelled to Mombasa and tracked the father of her children with an intention of killing him, but sympathized for her own kids.

She asked her brother and her husband’s lover to take care of the two children when she is gone since her husband was too much into women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST