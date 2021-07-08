Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has asked Kenyan courts to be strict on Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, who shot and injured DJ Evolve in one of the entertainment joints in Nairobi two years ago.

According to Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, after shooting the DJ and leaving him disabled, Owino, who was elected on Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) ticket, is now bribing the DJ’s father Mr. Orinda to have an out of court agreement.

Terming him as a ‘murderer’, Miguna asked the Judiciary to convict and sentence Babu Owino to life imprisonment over DJ Evolve’s attempted murder.

He also said the fiery lawmaker should be charged with interference and trying to bribe DJ Orinda’s father.

Miguna’s sentiments came after State Counsel, Everlyn Olunga, told a Nairobi Court that DJ Evolve and Babu Owino’s lawyers are inches closer to having an out of Court agreement in the shooting incident case that left the DJ in a vegetative state.

This is what Miguna Miguna wrote.

