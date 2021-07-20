Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 20, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the name of the individual who ordered the killing of the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) ICT manager, Chris Msando.

Msando, who had declared that there will be no rigging of the 2017 General election, was killed and his body dumped in a coffee farm in the Kikuyu constituency.

Deputy President William Ruto and Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, are among notable politicians who had been linked to Msando’s death.

But in a social media post on Monday, Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said Msando was killed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“To Conman @RailaOdinga: ALL criminals should be arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to long jail terms.

“Those criminals include Despot Uhuru Kenyatta who MURDERED Chris Msando and Thousands of Innocent Kenyans. Babu Owino, whom you dine with, is one such VIOLENT CRIMINAL,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The ‘General’ was exiled in Canada after participating in a mock presidential swearing-in ceremony for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Nairobi on January 30th, 2018.

The Kenyan DAILY POST