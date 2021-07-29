Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has lambasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for touring Murang’a County on Tuesday.

Raila, who was accompanied by pro handshake members and Mt Kenya politicians was the chief guest at a Skiza thanksgiving ceremony in Gatanga constituency.

Raila’s tour of Muranga County was viewed as a big success to his 2022 presidential bid which he is yet to announce.

However, to Miguna Miguna, Raila did not visit Murang’a county but was having a private lunch at SK Macharia’s home.

“So, Conman @RailaOdinga had a “successful tour of Mount Kenya Region” by going for a PRIVATE LUNCH at S.K. Macharia’s rural home in Murang’a?

“And why didn’t his fake despotic brother accompany him for Goat Meat? Please, bad people, stop being drunk with oxygen,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter.

Miguna’s bile towards Raila Odinga started in 2018 after he was deported to Canada for allegedly swearing him as people’s president in an illegal ceremony held in Uhuru Park on January 30th, 2018.

The Kenyan DAILY POST