AMPLUS INTERNATIONAL LTD is an events management and marketing agency with operations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania since 2013. We are pleased to invite applications from interested and qualified applicants for the MERCHANDISER position for one of our clients in the FMCG industry.

Location: Kenya (Nairobi metropolitan, Voi, Mombasa, Diani, Malindi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Machakos, Meru, Embu, Nyeri and Nanyuki regions)

Key responsibilities

Provide merchandising support and services to the assigned retail outlets in tandem with the required merchandizing standards

Retail relationship: build, sustain and enhance rapport with store personnel

Stock management: Maintain optimum amount of quality stock of all SKUs ensuring adherence to FIFO

Sales Management: Trigger orders and follow up for delivery. Ensure growth in the shelf off take

Visibility: Ensure merchandising objectives are achieved by negotiating for SOS, product placement, POSM placement, extra feature displays etc.

Reporting: Ensure accurate reports are submitted on time to the relevant recipients.

Any other duty assigned by the Team Leader

Required qualifications:

At least a Diploma in Sales & Marketing or any other related field

At least one year experience as a Merchandiser.

Confident with excellent communication and negotiation skills

MUST have a functional smart phone

Product awareness and commercial orientation

Ability to adopt-Energy & speed

How To Apply

If you are up to the task and meet the above qualifications, please submit your CV and Cover letter with job title & region e.g. MERCHANDISER-COAST as the subject to hr@amplusinternational.com on or before 24th July 2021. Only those who qualify for the position will be contacted.

NB: THE APPLICATION/RECRUITMENT IS FREE

http://www.amplusinternational.com