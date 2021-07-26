Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 July 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions boss, Francis Atwoli, was roasted by Netizens after he shared photos on Twitter chairing a meeting attended by his team members.

Netizens were disappointed after discovering that COTU Secretariat consists of old men and women, who hardly concentrate during meetings.

Some were asleep while others were busy on the phone when Atwoli was chairing the mid-morning meeting.

Netizens wondered how such old people are still in office while young and innovative youths with fresh ideas are languishing in joblessness.

“No single youth in that team. No wonder nobody in COTU understands what is happening on the ground with regards to job loss and the need to address the issue.

“They are all old-fashioned and out of touch with reality,” a concerned Twitter user commented.

Another Twitter user roasted the aging secretariat members saying, “Bwana, these guys are all sleeping. I am wondering how they craft policies in that state.

“I think we joke too much here in Kenya,”

Here are photos that Atwoli shared and the reactions from Twitter users.

