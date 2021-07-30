Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 July 2021 – Betty Kyallo’s new boyfriend, Nick Ndeda, walked down the aisle with a beautiful lady called Jackie Atonga through a colorful church wedding and then separated after some years over infidelity.

Although they live separately, they have not finalized the divorce process – meaning Jackie is still Nick’s legal wife.

The youthful lawyer, who is reportedly a notorious womanizer, wants to use Betty Kyallo to get publicity and then vie for a political seat in next year’s elections.

See photos of his legal wife

The Kenyan DAILY POST.