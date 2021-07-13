Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 12, 2021 – Diana Moraa, a 22-year-old Kisii lady, is among 4 suspects arrested in connection with the mysterious death of two Nigerian men in a night party that was held at a lavish apartment in Kilimani last week.

Moraa and her friends had been invited to the party to provide escort services to some Nigerian men.

They drugged the male revellers during the night party that was held last week on Thursday, leading to the death of two.

Moraa and her accomplices appeared in court on Monday, July 12, 2021, where the magistrate ordered police to detain them for 10 more days as investigations continue.

The middle-aged slay queen displays a flamboyant lifestyle on social media.

She is also very beautiful and perhaps her beauty is what sustains her in the city.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.