In the recently concluded Kiambaa by-election polls, Kenyans were treated to a proper UhuRuto showdown in what observers claimed was a do-or-die battle for the soul of Mt Kenya politics. The two polls captured national attention, with the country watching intently as the two former political brothers faced off in a battle for supremacy. On a national scale, according to pundits, the campaigns pit President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party against his Deputy William Ruto’s UDA party, making the heated contests a two-horse race. Both sides knew exactly what was at stake.

The jostling to gain ground ahead of the 2022 election was at the heart of the heated political duel, with the splintered Jubilee party eager to prove it is still the political juggernaut it was in 2017. As a result of this major showdown, both political camps were not shy of blowing their cash on Kiambaa residents who seemed to be more than welcome to the idea. A day before polls officially opened, one of Kenya’s most distinguished newspapers, The Star, reported how DP Ruto’s Sh200 million campaign kitty for Kiambaa had threatened to cause sharp divisions within his infant UDA party over disagreements on its disbursement.

While it is obvious Uhuru could have dug as deep as he wished inside the overflowing Kenyatta family coffers, many were left wondering how William Ruto, a man who claims to have built his wealth through a chicken selling business, managed to raise such a hefty amount for a by-election in just a few days. Thanks to credible sources on the ground, we are reliably informed that the Deputy President made use of his wide network of wealthy allies to ensure he clinched a win in Uhuru’s backyard.

Despite having lost some of his old billionaire friends like David Langat, Joshua Kulei, Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprop, alias Buzeki, Silas Simotwo, among others, Ruto seems to have maintained the support of some wealthy buddies who are known to stop at nothing in exercising their loyalty to the Deputy President. In a previous article published on this website, we complied a 7 person list of personalities whose political and financial influence is believed to have played a key role in influencing Ruto’s wave in Kiambaa.

Some of them included Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, former Senator Johnstone Muthama, Andrew Ngirici, Joshua Chepwony, George Soros, etc. Others who were included in the list of Ruto’s financiers was SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri and another prominent but reticent lawyer and businessman Adil Khawaja who we focus on today. Who is Adil Khawaja? Adil Arshed Khawaja is one of Kenya’s most renowned lawyers with over 20 years of experience in commercial litigation and arbitration.

Mr Khawaja rose to the limelight as William Ruto’s lawyer when he played an instrumental role in a case in which the politician sold tens of acres of forest land worth over a quarter a billion (275 million) to Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) during his earlier years in government. Ruto would later push for his appointment to a Taskforce to inquire into Forest Resource Management and Logging activities in Kenya. Mr Khawaja has countlessly been accused of having laundered money for DP Ruto in conjunction with KCB’ CEO Joshua Oigara who is another one of his closest friends. During his stint at KCB where he served as a Non-Executive Director, the CBK flagged suspicious transactions involving Ruto’s relatives and Khawaja.

Tens of transactions from Ruto’s kin to Khawaja’s law firm, Hamilton Harrison and Mathews, were flagged. Ruto, Khawaja and a mysterious flight to Dubai Last year, when Deputy President William Ruto silently left the country in the company of two people: Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and his personal assistant, and flew off to Dubai, not many knew what he was up to.

In fact, Ruto’s trip to Dubai was so secretive that the Presidential Escort Commander, for a moment, couldn’t account for his whereabouts. Munene Saf, [Jul 20, 2021 at 12:35] The second in command had chartered a Private Bombardier Global 7500 Executive Jet from JKIA. Ruto left on the same the day President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga were to launch a campaign to collect signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) drive. Moments later, Ruto shared photos of him meeting several prominent personalities, including former Nigeria Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Abubakar was once wanted by the US government for his role in grand corruption.

The US government also slapped him with a 12-year travel ban. Thanks to credible sources from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) intimate to this website, we can reliably infrom you that Ruto’s trip was a well planned mission, following the possible re-emergence of his case in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. Ruto, according to the Signals Intelligence Agency (SIA), formerly known as the National Electronic Security Authority (NESA), met lawyer Adil Khawaja at a private villa in the Mirdif neighborhood of Dubai and the meeting was also attended by the CEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Mr. Sandeep Chouhan.

It is intimated that Mr. Khawaja’s accounts at the multinational bank belong to Dr. Ruto and he had gone to seek assistance on how to secure billions of dollars ahead of a possible trial at The Hague. Thanks to his frequent rubbing of shoulders with some of the high and mighty in the country, Khawaja is regarded as one of the country’s most moneyed lawyers. As a show of his long-lasting support for William Ruto in case he clinches the presidency next year, Mr Adil Khawaja is said to have contributed close to half of Ruto’s Kiambaa campaign fund with a whopping donation of Sh70 million.