Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Vera Osebe is the main suspect in the dramatic incident where two Nigerian men died at a night party in Kilimani after being drugged.

Vera and her two friends had been invited to the party to provide the foreigners with escort services.

The cunning slay queens reportedly spiked the victims’ drinks during the night party hosted at Skyhorse Apartments – an infamous apartment in Kilimani where drug dealers and fraudsters reside.

The middle-aged slay queen, who displays a flamboyant lifestyle on Instagram, is in police custody as investigations continue.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.