Thursday, July 15, 2021 – As President Uhuru Kenyatta is busy fighting to remain relevant politically and uniting his government after severing the relationship with his Deputy, William Ruto, another shocker could be on its way that may render his efforts useless.

This is after it emerged that more than half of his Cabinet is planning to resign from his government to prepare for the 2022 elections.

According to sources, a section of Uhuru’s Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries are expected to resign over the next six months.

It has been revealed that the majority of CSs have expressed interest in gubernatorial seats with only one opting for a senate position.

Some of the CSs who have shown interest in elective positions include Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, John Munyes (Mining and Petroleum), Peter Munya (Agriculture), Sicily Kariuki (Water and Sanitation), Charles Keter (Energy), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Simon Chelugui (Labour), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Tourism’s Najib Balala.

Only Najib Balala has shown interest in the Senate seat and is keen to unseat Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki Mwinyihaji.

Last month, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission issued a notice that required all public servants anticipating to run for political seats to leave office by February 9, 2022, which is six months to the General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST