Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 July 2021 – Aging COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, has once again proved that Kenyan men are romantic after he treated his youthful wife, Mary Kilobi, to a lavish birthday party over the weekend.

The glamorous birthday party was held at Atwoli’s palatial home in Kajiado and it was attended by close friends and family members.

The 71-year-old COTU boss, who is a well-known heavy spender, hired a band to entertain his wife and other guests during the memorable party.

Kilobi shared the photos on her Instagram page and captioned them with a cheeky message mocking those who spread rumours that her husband had married a 23-year-old Muslim lady in early June when he turned 71-years-old.

“The birthday party that was. The 23-year-old turned a year older. I am very grateful,” she posted.

Here are photos of the colourful birthday party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.