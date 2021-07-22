Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 July 2021 – Ever since Mary Kilobi confirmed that she is Francis Atwoli’s wife, she has been facing endless trolls from Netizens because of their huge age difference.

While Atwoli turned 71-years-old last month, Mary Kilobi is just 37 years.

But despite their age difference, the sassy TV anchor continues to shower her husband with love and openly parades him on social media.

Yesterday, she posted a photo on her Instagram page gushing over her septuagenarian husband, leading to a war of words with one of her male followers who made fun of her husband’s looks.

“Pesa ni mzuri. Mimi vile niko handsome and nobody posts me lakini huyu anapostiwa jamani( money is good.

“The way I’m so handsome nob0dy posts me but Atwoli is being posted on social media. Life ain’t fair,” the male follower commented on the photo.

This didn’t go well with the soft-spoken Swahili anchor.

She savagely attacked the man and called him stupid for attempting to spoil her mood.

“Handsome for who? mwenyewe hujielewi!

“Look at what you wrote on your profile.

“NO ONE CARES ABT YOU UNTIL YOU WIN.

“Win first kabla uongee mbele ya wazee. SHEEENZI SANA!” she responded.

See screenshots.

