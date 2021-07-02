Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) hearing has today entered its fourth day, which was not expected by those petitioning against its nullification.

During the last three days, Kenyans have witnessed a fierce legal battle between proponents of the nullification and those who opposed it.

In her submission before the Court of Appeal on Friday, Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, representing Linda Katiba, said the BBI bill was not to benefit Kenyans but President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who are the promoters of the bill.

“Modern dictators in Africa are using constitutional amendments as special purpose vehicles to claw away at civil liberties and democratic gains, we have examples all around us,” Karua stated.

“While pretending to observe the constitution the political elite will use unconstitutional constitutional amendments to ensure that they extend their stay in power and concentrate power in their hands. This is a consideration that this court ought to have in mind when evaluating this case,” Karua added.

The BBI appeal hearing continues today.

